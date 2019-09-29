Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Beverly Campbell

Beverly Campbell Obituary
CAMPBELL, Beverly L. "Bee" Beverly L. Campbell, "Bee" 88, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Bee was born in Columbia, SC on November 15, 1930, daughter of the late Marvin and Evelyn Lever. She worked at Southern Bell where she met her future husband Lewis W Campbell, Jr. They married in 1950 and moved to Atlanta. She was most known for being a beloved wife and mother. After raising four children, she returned to work for Georgia's Own Credit Union, formerly Telco, retiring after 20 years. In retirement she enjoyed playing bridge and dancing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends at Jackson Lake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Lewis; sisters, Rosemary and Jo; and stepparents, Dean Shook and Mable Lever. She is survived by her four children, Donna Douglas (Roy) of Buford, LewAnn Garrett (Jeff) of Cumming, Janice Andrews (Randy) of Badin Lake, NC; Lewis Campbell III (Shawn) of Cumming; stepsister, Ann Senn of Pelion, SC; and friend, Becky Dodson of Flovilla. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 at Sandy Springs Chapel on Friday, October 4. Graveside service to follow at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019
