|
|
HORSLEY, Beverly C. Beverly Cole Horsley passed away peacefully at her home on September 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on April 21, 1946 in Emory, now Atlanta, Georgia to Weldon Hubert Cole and Mildred Pirkle Cole and grew up in southwest Atlanta, GA, attending Peoples Street Elementary School and graduating from Headland High School in 1964. She is survived by her adoring family, husband of 54 years, Wiley "Pete" Horsley, daughters Jennifer Adley Suhr and Clair Marie Horsley, grandchildren Justine Adley Willard and Xavier Alexander Willard, sisters Cecile Sims of Mableton, GA and Patricia Cole of Norcross, GA, brother, James Weldon Cole of Smyrna, GA and many nieces and nephews. Beverly was an active member of Poolesville Baptist Church in Poolesville, MD from 1977 to her death. Her service there started with backyard Bible studies for community children, and included many years as Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher/worker, Girls Auxiliary worker and always-ready volunteer for whatever needed done in Jesus' name. Bev's early working career included federal service with the IRS in Atlanta, GA, the U.S. Navy in Key West, FL, the U.S. Army at Ft. McPherson, GA, the National Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, the Army Electronic Command in Monmouth, NJ, and the National Aviation Facilities Experiment Center in Ocean City, NJ. She opted out of her federal career for 11 years to raise her daughters, Jennifer and Clair. During that time, she received a degree in Computer Science from Montgomery College in Rockville, MD. Beverly resumed her Federal career with the U.S. Naval Medical Command in Bethesda, MD and at Headquarters in Washington, DC, where she retired as a Computer Specialist in 2005. During her life and career, Bev lived in Atlanta, Key West, FL, Lakewood, NJ and Poolesville MD. She lived for 29 years in Buckeystown, MD in Farmview, a Victorian home which she restored, overlooking the Mayne Tree Farm. Her strong interests in flowers and plants led to the extensive gardens and plants, including a Maryland Master Gardner's certified pollinator garden, there. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, September 18, from 6-8 PM, at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com). Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, September 19, at the Poolesville Baptist Church, 17550 West Willard Road, Poolesville, MD. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, MD. In lieu of or in addition to flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 17, 2019