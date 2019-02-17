Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
MILLER, Beverly Beverly Miller, 82, of Lilburn, GA, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Tina Mullinax; her husband, Don E. Miller; and brother, Ronald Mullinax. She is survived by her two sons, Garrett L. Miller, of Cheyenne, WY, and Jeffrey S. Miller of Lilburn, GA. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Phyllis Miller, of Kingsport, TN, and several nieces and nephews, as well as many good friends. Beverly was an avid reader and very well versed in what was going on in the world. She loved her church, Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, and her neighbors. She arranged for her body to be donated to the Emory School of Medicine. Both she and her late husband suffered from Type 1 diabetes and Beverly also battled depression for many years. Despite that, she could always be counted on for a good joke or humorous story. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 3525 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA, with Reverend Jim Landis officiating. A reception will be following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019
