POUNDS (DAVIS), Beverly

Beverly passed peacefully on the morning of Sunday, November 1 and joins her husband, Leslie Y. Pounds, to dance down the streets of heaven. Beverly grew up in Stone Mountain, the daughter of Boyd and Gertrude Davis. She was a graduate of Stone Mountain High School and the University of Georgia. A long-time member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Beverly was active in St. Joan's Women's Chapter and was a volunteer receptionist. She was a resident of Morningside for over 30 years where she made lifelong friends, followed by 20 years at The Ponce in midtown Atlanta. Beverly enjoyed reading, sewing, ballroom dancing and UGA football.

Beverly shared her heart far and wide. She saw her many friends as family, "adopting" them as her sons and daughters. Beverly loved to laugh and will be remembered for her loving nature and dry wit.

Beverly is survived by her daughters Jennifer Chambless and Tricia Ekholm, sons-in-law Robert Chambless and Christopher Ekholm, grandchildren George Ekholm, Jonathon Chambless and Jessica Chambless, great grandchildren Britain, Jayden and Brooklyn, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial gifts may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2020.
