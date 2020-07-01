STOKES, Beverly Martin Beverly Martin Stokes, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully in her home on June 28, 2020. Beverly will be buried on July 2, 2020, alongside her late husband at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA, immediately following a family graveside service. A celebration of life gathering will be planned at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Beverly was born in Plainfield, NJ, on November 17, 1941. She moved with her family to Palm Beach, FL in 1956 where she worked with her sister, the late Diane Martin and with her mother, the late Ann Martin, to establish the Venetian Inn Restaurant in Hobe Sound, FL. Beverly then worked at the First Federal Bank in Stuart, FL where she met her future husband of 51 years, the late Deane H. Stokes. After they were married, they relocated to Atlanta where she flourished in her role of homemaking. Beverly was active in her community and volunteered in the "Just say No" drug campaign during the Reagan years. Beverly was an active mother, volunteering to lead the local "Camp Fire Girls" troop for years. She had a heart for young people and ministered to them by opening her home and her kitchen to college students and young professionals for weekly bible studies and other events. She was an amazing cook and blessed her husband, family and friends, especially her beloved "Sugarberries," with delicious food and fun conversation. She was happiest when she was with her friends and family cooking, playing games and talking. Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two children, Deane H. Stokes, Jr. (Caroline) and Missy Stokes Lockhart (Matt), four grandchildren, Britain W. Lockhart, Anna Kate Lockhart, Deane H. Stokes III, Leni Stokes, and many wonderful friends.