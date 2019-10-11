Services
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 588-0128
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Goolsby Mortuary
1375 Jonesboro Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church
1202 West Marietta Street, NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church
1202 West Marietta Street, NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Watkins

Send Flowers
Beverly Watkins Obituary
WATKINS, Beverly "Guitar" Celebration of Life for Beverly "Guitar" Watkins" will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 11 AM, at Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta Street, NW. Atlanta, GA 30318 with remains place in-state at 10 AM. Visitation Friday, Oct. 11, 11 AM - 8 PM with a family hour, Friday 7 PM- 8 PM at the mortuary. Interment Carver Memorial Garden. Friends assemble at the church on the day of service. Goolsby Mortuary, 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA (404) 588-0128.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.