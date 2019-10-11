|
WATKINS, Beverly "Guitar" Celebration of Life for Beverly "Guitar" Watkins" will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, 11 AM, at Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta Street, NW. Atlanta, GA 30318 with remains place in-state at 10 AM. Visitation Friday, Oct. 11, 11 AM - 8 PM with a family hour, Friday 7 PM- 8 PM at the mortuary. Interment Carver Memorial Garden. Friends assemble at the church on the day of service. Goolsby Mortuary, 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA (404) 588-0128.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019