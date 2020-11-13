1/
Beverlyn Stewart
STEWART (HARRIS), Beverlyn

Beverlyn Harris Stewart, 93, of Canton died November 11, 2020 from COVID. Beverlyn worked for many years as a payroll supervisor with Davisons (now Macys), EOA and Superior Trucking Co. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. (N. E. Stewart (1999) and her son, Ronnie Stewart (2019) and is survived by her daughter, Norma (Larry) Ford; sons, Dean A. Stewart, James K. (Rhonda) Stewart and Tim Stewart, daughter in law, Sandra Stewart. Also surviving are five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be at GA National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will begin on Saturday November 14th at 1:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 3:00 pm in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. To view the full details, sign her online guest book and to share a memory, please visit www.asturner.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
