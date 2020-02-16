|
QUANTRELL, Bianca Bianca Quantrell, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 after a brief illness. Bianca was born in Cologne, Germany on August 4, 1937 to Josef Franz Rodert and Elsa Corsi Rodert. She married Carlisle Quantrell in 1957 in Cologne, Germany. They raised their daughter Gilonne Quantrell in Atlanta. Bianca and Carlisle divorced in 1972. She married Henry Mullins in June, 1974 in Atlanta, GA. Bianca worked as an interior designer at the Atlanta architectural interiors firm of Jova Daniels Busby from 1970 to 1974. She founded the Atlanta architectural interiors firm of Quantrell Mullins & Associates Inc. in 1974. The firm completed projects in the US, Canada, Germany, Italy and France. Bianca's work has been featured in numerous magazines and publications including Interior Design, Interiors, Georgia Trend, The Atlanta Business Chronicle, The Atlanta Journal, Corporate Interiors, International Architectural Yearbook, Interior Spaces of Europe, Interior Spaces of the USA and Residential Spaces of the World. She was the first woman to receive the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year award and was a recipient of the DECA award. She was a member and Chairman of The Society of International Business Fellows, a board member of Central Atlanta Progress, Midtown Alliance, the British American Chamber of Commerce and The National Museum of Women in the Arts. Bianca was a founding member of The German American Chamber of Commerce, the Sea Island Club and The Peachtree Club. She was a member of The Committee of 200, the International Women's Forum, the Atlanta High Museum and the Atlanta Historical Society. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elsa, her father, Josef and her sister, Vera. She is survived by both her husbands, Carlisle Quantrell and Henry Mullins, her daughter Gilonne Quantrell (Pete Roberts), her brother, Axel Rodert, and her nieces and nephews, Alexander Rodert, Anna Rodert Warweg (Sebastain), Clara Rodert Budelman (Til), Dr. Antonius Rodert, Marius Rodert (Rosa), and Thomas Sorensen. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Bianca Elizabeth Roberts (Clay Williamson) and Timothy Harrington Roberts. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM, on Wednesday, February 19th, at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. Bianca will be interred in Cologne, Germany alongside her mother and father.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020