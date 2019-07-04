|
PALATCHI, Bienvenida Age 93, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on July 2, 2019. Bienvenida's heart was with her family. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children, grandchildren and grand-dogs. She loved cooking, crocheting, shopping and going to the beach. She was a spiritual woman devoted to her faith. Survivors include her husband, Isidoro Palatchi; son, Mark Palatchi(Lori); daughters, Vicky Oquendo and Estrella Teilhaber(Dean); sister, Esther Barrocas; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Behar. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Jared, Travis, Daniel, Michael, Erica, Gabby Dylan and Raffi. She was a blessing to us all and all who came in contact with her are blessed by having met her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019