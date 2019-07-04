Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Bienvenida Palatchi Obituary
PALATCHI, Bienvenida Age 93, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on July 2, 2019. Bienvenida's heart was with her family. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children, grandchildren and grand-dogs. She loved cooking, crocheting, shopping and going to the beach. She was a spiritual woman devoted to her faith. Survivors include her husband, Isidoro Palatchi; son, Mark Palatchi(Lori); daughters, Vicky Oquendo and Estrella Teilhaber(Dean); sister, Esther Barrocas; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Behar. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Jared, Travis, Daniel, Michael, Erica, Gabby Dylan and Raffi. She was a blessing to us all and all who came in contact with her are blessed by having met her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019
