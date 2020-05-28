|
POCOROBA, II, Biff Benedict Former catcher for the Atlanta Braves Biff Benedict Pocoroba, II, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born July 25, 1953 in Burbank, CA, the son of the late Victor and Ida Pocoroba. He was the second of seven children. He graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1971. Biff was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1971 and spent his whole career with them, as a catcher and occasional third baseman. He was a National League All-Star in 1978, and played his final game with the Braves on April 24, 1984. Following his career with the Braves, he was a local business owner for 24 years. His number one passion was for his family. As he retired, he took on being a full time Papa and chauffeur to his 15 grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jody Karin Raymond of 37 years; daughter, Jenna and son-in-law Matthew Cobb of Melbourne, FL; daughter, Keisa and son-in-law David Christensen of Buford, GA; son, Victor R. and daughter-in-law Emily Pocoroba of Grayson, GA; daughter, Angela and son-in-law Jeff Ignash of Jefferson, GA; and grandchildren, Evan, Griffin, Quinn, Tristan, Madilyn Kate, Loren, Landen, Dylan, Cameron, Victor A., Titus, Laelyn, Preston, Alayna, and Ava. Biff was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Ida Pocoroba; and siblings, Victor and Valerie Pocoroba. A private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made, in memory of Biff Pocoroba, to IMB at www.imb.org/give/. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020