Bill Burke

BURKE, Bill BillBilly to manyBurke left our Earth on August 17, 2020, and the world became a less interesting place. Licensed radiology technician and skilled craftsman, he was quick to connect to a wide array of people. Kind of heart, keen observer, strong willed, generous, Billy enjoyed a good story, and a good, politically incorrect, joke even more. True and loving son of William and Virginia Walsh Burke, William Emerson Burke was born October 19, 1953, in Atlanta. He was raised on the Northside and following a year of college opted for radiology training at Emory University Hospital. He practiced that profession at Grady Memorial, Crawford Long (now Emory Midtown) and VA hospitals, and in private practices, for many years. But, his preferred role was jack-of-all-trades. He became a self-taught and very accomplished workman, laboring only for those he chose and on his own timetable. Billy was an aficionado of vintage Corvettes, Mercedes and trucks, and there was nothing he did not know about every car on the road, past and present. He loved all things wonderful, appreciated the quirky and was always "up" for a good meal. Billy died unexpectedly quickly of colon cancer. He was cremated and his remains scattered in the Gulf of Mexico. Friends and loved ones will raise to him a glass and a plate filled with his favorites. We will treasure and miss Billy's humor, his twinkle, his eccentricities and his friendship.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2020.
