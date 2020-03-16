|
COBB, Bill Bill Edward (Eddie) Cobb passed away at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, Georgia on the evening of March 14, 2020, at the age of 59. Eddie is survived by his wife, Andrea; his sisters, Nancy Robertson and Cindy Breualt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother, Johnny. Eddie and Andrea shared a mutual love for their feline family, movies, and cabin retreats. Even while cancer was ravaging his body, Eddie had a smile on his face and was determined to live life. Eddie's wish was to be cremated. Northside Chapel in Roswell, Georgia will be handling the arrangements. At this time there will be no services, but a celebration of Eddie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Eddie's honor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020