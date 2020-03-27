|
OLIVER, Bill Bill Oliver, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on March 18th, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in Hazelhurst, GA, Bill served in the Air Force as a young man and worked for Bell South for 41 years. Bill was an incredible human being who is best known for loving and taking care of others. Bill is survived by his wife Dorothy of 64 years, sons Billy of Sugar Hill, Ken of Santa Fe, NM, and Erik of Alpharetta, GA; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with another on the way. He is preceded in death by his daughter Dara in 1997. A memorial is planned for early this summer.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2020