POWELL, Bill Bill Powell, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Morganton, N.C. on March 5, 1925 to the late Sydney Forrest Powell and Mildred Prince Powell. Bill enlisted in the United States Navy on June 7, 1942. During his time in the military he was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Medal, American Victory World War II Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Bill was honorably discharged on January 9, 1946 at the rank of Pharmacist's Mate First Class. After his time in the military, Bill went on to attend Western Carolina University, where he graduated with a Master's Degree in Biology and a Minor in Industrial Arts. Bill was a phenomenal athlete and in high school he played four sports and played baseball for Western Carolina University and was drafted by the Chicago White Sox. Instead of following his baseball carrier, he became an Educator and Coach. He retired as Assistant Superintendent of Schools with the Decatur Board of Education in Decatur, Georgia, after serving 29 years in the field. The celebration of Bill's life will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at noon in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, Sylva, North Carolina. The family will receive friends and family from 11:00am - 12:00pm with service and graveside immediately following. Bill is proceeded in death by his wife Helen Fincannon Powell of Sylva, North Carolina and his brother Jimmy Powell. He is survived by his children, Dwight Stephen Powell wife Carla, Anthony Wayne Powell, Sr. wife Jean, James Forrest Powell wife Questria, and brothers, Norman Lewis Powell wife Norma, John David Powell wife Mimi and Ben Alexander Powell wife Sandy, as well as, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019