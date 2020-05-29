BOYD, Billie Billie J. Baird Boyd, 83, of Suwanee, GA formerly of Duluth, GA, died May 28, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a private cryptside service at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. Ms. Boyd, a native of Porterdale, GA was a retired crossing guard with the Gwinnett County Police Department with 30 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lee Boyd, her son, Ralph Lee Boyd, Jr., she is survived by her, daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Frank Amodeo of Marietta, GA, Dana and John Barr of Suwanee, GA; brothers and sister-in-law Benny Baird of Rome, GA, Wayne and Linda Baird of Marietta, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Faye Boyd of Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Shawn Boyd, Brian Boyd and his wife Amanda, Kyle Boyd, Francesca Amodeo, Anthony Amodeo, Aaron Shealy, John Barr, Kathryn Barr; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Boyd, Haylee Mewborn, John Mewborn, Nathan Mewborn, Preston Boyd, Jaxon Boyd; several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent by visiting; https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com__;!!JZyed81S!3IrXscEgBQ9oS2AmvXSzAR8nlmgPHpT9a07ahsRiq9KzzhywNdPeLirOPAKwqYQ$
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.