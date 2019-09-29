|
|
HACKMEYER, Billie Billie Jean Hackemeyer, age 90, died peacefully at a family home on September 24, 2019. She is survived by her four children Jennifer Hackemeyer, Anne Dennis, Laura Palmore and John Hackemeyer; their spouses Lisa Tuggle, Robert Dennis, and Wayne Palmore; and six grandchildren John Dennis, Jamie Dennis, Katie Palmore, Robby Palmore, Huston Hackemeyer and Danielle Hackemeyer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John O. Hackemeyer. Billie Hackemeyer was born on November 7, 1928, in Sand Springs, Oklahoma to parents Lee and Lorene Cumming of Warrensburg, Missouri. She was one of six daughters and a member of a large and loving extended family. Her surviving sisters are Jacqueline (Jackie) Failor, Delia Jo (De Jo) Hartley, and Norma Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Zimmerman and Judith (Judy) Dremann. Billie Hackemeyer was an active woman who was deeply involved in raising her family, proud of her years of service at Emory Hospital, and dedicated to her faith. She will be remembered by family and her circle of friends for her membership in Oak Grove United Methodist Church, her passion for bridge and her annual trips with her husband to the Masters Golf Tournament. In accordance with her guidance, graveside services for the extended family will be held on Sunday, September 29, at Floral Hills Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends to gather and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure Childhood Cancer at CureChildhoodCancer.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019