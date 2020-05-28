Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Weill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Weill


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Weill Obituary
WEIL, Billie Billie Wood Weil of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Douglas, Georgia, on January 17, 1944, she was the daughter of Watts Lane Wood and Ina Lou McDonald Wood. Billie graduated from Coffee County High School as class salutatorian. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Belle Corps. After graduation, she began a 36-year career with Delta Air Lines, Inc. During her career she served as a flight attendant and supervisor. Billie loved to travel and shared that love with her family and friends. Her love of history led her to do extensive work in the field of genealogy eventually discovering her ancestors came over on the Mayflower. She was a member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Fort Lauderdale Alumnae Panhellenic serving as President and Recording Secretary; a member of the Fort Lauderdale Kappa Delta Alumnae Association; and a member of First United Methodist Church Coral Springs. Billie is survived by her daughter, Julie Anna Weil of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her sister, Patricia Wood Maxwell (Albert Sr.) of Athens, GA; former husband, Stephen H. Weil; her nephews and niece, Albert Bryan Maxwell, Jr. (Tandy); Michael Clay Maxwell (Kathy); Patricia Maxwell Snow (Matt), along with several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Watts Lane Wood and Ina Lou McDonald Wood. A private family service and burial was held at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -