1/1
Billy Breuer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BREUER, Billy Glen

Billy Glen Breuer, 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed away quietly on November 22, 2020 at 4:05 AM surrounded by his family and friends holding vigil around the clock in his final days. Bill Breuer was born in Burlington, Iowa to Glen and Dorothy Breuer on May 15, 1940 and graduated from Burlington High school in 1959. He married Ethel Marie Kinsinger on September 21, 1964 in Burlington, Iowa. After his wife's death, Bill met his partner, Michael in 1974 and they became each other's husbands, marrying in Keokuk, IA on April 29, 2011. They celebrated their 45th anniversary on the Great Wall of China last year on October 6, 2019. Bill Breuer was involved in the florist business from his early teens working at Bock's Florist. His eye for decorating detail was unmatched and enjoyed by his clients and friends. He ended his career in event planning with his last event scheduled for early December 2020. Even to the very end he was still very much himself giving instructions for those caring for him about decorating the house for the holidays. But most important to him, was the Word of God. He grew up Baptist in Iowa but became a member of the Methodist faith enjoying Pastor Jasmine's exuberant services at First UMC in downtown Atlanta. He was an avid scholar of the bible, traveling to Jerusalem and being baptized in the River Jordan. He was especially known for always wearing a suit to Church to signify the reverence of the day. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Marie Kinsinger Breuer; sons, Peter Stephen and John Andrew; parents, Glen (Sonny) and Dorothy Breuer; and sisters, Judy Breuer Faeth and Karen Breuer Timmerman. Bill is survived by his spouse, Michael Kelly; children, Eric Michael (Paula) Breuer of St. Louis, MO; Adam James (Julie) Breuer of Durham, NC; and Sarah Elizabeth Breuer (Mancy) Tutt of Lawrenceville, GA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com [fischerperimeterchapel.com]. Mr. Breuer will be interred in Burlington Memorial Cemetery, after cremation, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to your choice of charities. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved