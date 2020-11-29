BREUER, Billy Glen
Billy Glen Breuer, 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed away quietly on November 22, 2020 at 4:05 AM surrounded by his family and friends holding vigil around the clock in his final days. Bill Breuer was born in Burlington, Iowa to Glen and Dorothy Breuer on May 15, 1940 and graduated from Burlington High school in 1959. He married Ethel Marie Kinsinger on September 21, 1964 in Burlington, Iowa. After his wife's death, Bill met his partner, Michael in 1974 and they became each other's husbands, marrying in Keokuk, IA on April 29, 2011. They celebrated their 45th anniversary on the Great Wall of China last year on October 6, 2019. Bill Breuer was involved in the florist business from his early teens working at Bock's Florist. His eye for decorating detail was unmatched and enjoyed by his clients and friends. He ended his career in event planning with his last event scheduled for early December 2020. Even to the very end he was still very much himself giving instructions for those caring for him about decorating the house for the holidays. But most important to him, was the Word of God. He grew up Baptist in Iowa but became a member of the Methodist faith enjoying Pastor Jasmine's exuberant services at First UMC in downtown Atlanta. He was an avid scholar of the bible, traveling to Jerusalem and being baptized in the River Jordan. He was especially known for always wearing a suit to Church to signify the reverence of the day. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Marie Kinsinger Breuer; sons, Peter Stephen and John Andrew; parents, Glen (Sonny) and Dorothy Breuer; and sisters, Judy Breuer Faeth and Karen Breuer Timmerman. Bill is survived by his spouse, Michael Kelly; children, Eric Michael (Paula) Breuer of St. Louis, MO; Adam James (Julie) Breuer of Durham, NC; and Sarah Elizabeth Breuer (Mancy) Tutt of Lawrenceville, GA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com
]. Mr. Breuer will be interred in Burlington Memorial Cemetery, after cremation, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to your choice of charities. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.