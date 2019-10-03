Services
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McDonough Road Baptist Church
Fayetteville, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
McDonough Road Baptist Church
Fayetteville, GA
COPPAGE, Billy Billy Raymond Coppage, 88, of Fayetteville passed away October 2, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1931 in Cook County, Georgia to the late Herbert and Geneva Coppage. Billy served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of McDonough Road Baptist Church and retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution after thirty years in advertising. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Coppage. He is survived by his son, Sam Coppage (Beverly) of Blairsville; daughter, Tracy Abernathy (Bryan) of Tyrone; grandchildren, Chris Coppage (Rachel) of Newnan, Samantha Smith (Brian) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; great-grandchildren; Charlotte Smith; sister, Linda Jean Stewart (Billy) of Perry and Betty Sue Scudder (Mike) of Duluth; brother, Paul Coppage (Margaret) of Plant City, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at McDonough Road Baptist Church, Fayetteville with Dr. David Chancey officiating. He will lie in state from 12 1 PM. The family will receive friends from 5 8 PM, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowels.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019
