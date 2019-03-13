|
GUYER, Billy Charles Mr. Bill Charles Guyer, age 89, of Milton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Along with his parents, Billy is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Molly Jean Guyer and seven of his ten siblings. He is survived by his two children, Cathy Hughes, of Milton, Georgia, and Sharon Stewart, of Gainesville, Florida; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two siblings, Vena Sprinkle and Kay Vargo. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the Green Lawn Cemetery of Roswell with Rev. Valerie Deel officiating. A reception will follow the Graveside Services from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Roswell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church or the . Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences with the family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2019