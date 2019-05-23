|
HUDSON, Jr., Billy Charles Billy Charles Hudson Jr. passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born June 25, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama and was a long-time resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia where he played football at Sandy Springs High. After graduation in 1969, he attended Reinhardt College. He is survived by his wife Tammy Spivey Hudson, four children, Michael Steven Hudson (wife Katherine), Shane Brendan Hudson, Ciara Lauren Hudson and Kylie Alexa Hudson, two grandchildren Noah Hudson and Cameron Hudson, his father Billy Charles Hudson, Sr., his sister Lisa Ferguson (husband Steve), sister Nanette Klinect (husband Paul), numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Attaway Hudson, sister Denise Averett and brother Steven Hudson. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Services will be set at a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019