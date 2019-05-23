Resources
More Obituaries for Billy HUDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy HUDSON Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy HUDSON Jr. Obituary
HUDSON, Jr., Billy Charles Billy Charles Hudson Jr. passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born June 25, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama and was a long-time resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia where he played football at Sandy Springs High. After graduation in 1969, he attended Reinhardt College. He is survived by his wife Tammy Spivey Hudson, four children, Michael Steven Hudson (wife Katherine), Shane Brendan Hudson, Ciara Lauren Hudson and Kylie Alexa Hudson, two grandchildren Noah Hudson and Cameron Hudson, his father Billy Charles Hudson, Sr., his sister Lisa Ferguson (husband Steve), sister Nanette Klinect (husband Paul), numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Attaway Hudson, sister Denise Averett and brother Steven Hudson. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Services will be set at a future date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.