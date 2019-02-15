LANGLEY, Sr., Billy Scott Age 94, of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Born April 17, 1924, Bill was the son of the late Versia Brooks Langley and Robert Emmett Langley. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and he continued to serve his community by helping to charter Loganville's American Legion Post 233. He was the last remaining charter member of this post. Throughout his life, Bill held multiple jobs including working for National Biscuit Company and owning his own store, Chamblee Paint Store. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his 13 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lewis Langley; son, Scott Langley; daughter, Joyce Ann (Mike) Southard; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Alberson; Amber (Scottie) Waldroup; Benjamin (Alex) Langley; and Brandi (Andy) Haley; great grandchildren; Zoey Alberson; Major, Alaina, and Marlee Waldroup; Roslyn Langley; Sully and Charlie Haley; sister, Hazel Rogers-Forbes; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Bill's love of plants by requesting house plants. Alternately, donations can be made to , in Bill's name, . Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary