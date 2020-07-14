1/1
Billy Smith
SMITH, Billy Joe Billy Joe Smith, age 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Emory/St. Joseph's Hospital from cancer. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ruth Smith, and his parents, Carl C. and Ruby Smith of Pascagoula, MS. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Palladi of Atlanta and Annette Adams of St. Augustine, FL, a grandson, Christopher Adams of Atlanta, and a brother, Terry W. Smith of Long Beach, MS. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Georgia Tech Athletic Association. He was also a talented artist and avid Georgia Tech fan. He has requested a private burial.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 14, 2020.
