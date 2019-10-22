|
|
TERRELL, Billy Howard Billy Howard Terrell, age 84, of Clarksville died Sunday, October 20, 2019. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Wesley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Survivors include his loving wife, Vernon Barbara Terhune Terrell; sons, Billy Howard Terrell, Jr., Vernon Beattie Terrell; daughter, Melissa Anne (Kyle) Zimmerman; sister, Peggy Terrell Baggett, and grandchildren, Jonathan, Kathryn, Ashley, Brandon, and Edmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2201 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN 37040 or . Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019