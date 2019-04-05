Resources
BJ HARRIS

HARRIS, BJ "Bettye" The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. BJ (Bettye) Harris will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Antioch Baptist Church North, 540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW, Rev. Kenneth L. Alexander, pastor. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. The remains will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Public Visitation will be held in our chapel on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 7:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be rendered in her honor to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 East 45th Street #300, Tulsa, OK 74146.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019
