Blanche Barton

BARTON, Blanche Rachel Blanche Rachel Barton, age 92, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Columbia, SC. She worked as an Accountant for Life of Georgia Insurance Company. Blanche loved gardening, the beach and rescuing animals. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Food Pantry and was a member of the Sunshine Club of Panama City Beach. She also was a very active member of Gulf View United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas Bittner, Sr., and Maude Frances Bittner, two sons, John Benjamin Barton, Harry Thomas Barton, one brother, John Bittner, Jr., one sister, Clara Williams. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Patricia Schlaepfer (Chris Brewsaugh), one daughter-in-law, Gayle Barton, two grandchildren, Shannon Munrea Bates, Jeremy Robert Barton, six great-grandchildren, Shay Parker, Timothy Bates, Maddison Christy, Hailey Bates, Zoey Barton and Brie Barton, four great-great-grandchildren, Aria Lynn Christy, Bobby Ellarose Currie, Jax Sterling Currie and Knox Peter Franco. Memorial services will be held on Sept 20, 2020 at 2 PM, with visitation from 1 PM - 2 PM, at the Gulf View United Methodist Church, located at 245 Wisteria Lane, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 with Rev. John Woodrow officiating. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Wilson Funeral Home.



