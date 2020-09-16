1/1
Blanche Barton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARTON, Blanche Rachel Blanche Rachel Barton, age 92, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Columbia, SC. She worked as an Accountant for Life of Georgia Insurance Company. Blanche loved gardening, the beach and rescuing animals. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Food Pantry and was a member of the Sunshine Club of Panama City Beach. She also was a very active member of Gulf View United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas Bittner, Sr., and Maude Frances Bittner, two sons, John Benjamin Barton, Harry Thomas Barton, one brother, John Bittner, Jr., one sister, Clara Williams. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Patricia Schlaepfer (Chris Brewsaugh), one daughter-in-law, Gayle Barton, two grandchildren, Shannon Munrea Bates, Jeremy Robert Barton, six great-grandchildren, Shay Parker, Timothy Bates, Maddison Christy, Hailey Bates, Zoey Barton and Brie Barton, four great-great-grandchildren, Aria Lynn Christy, Bobby Ellarose Currie, Jax Sterling Currie and Knox Peter Franco. Memorial services will be held on Sept 20, 2020 at 2 PM, with visitation from 1 PM - 2 PM, at the Gulf View United Methodist Church, located at 245 Wisteria Lane, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 with Rev. John Woodrow officiating. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Wilson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Gulf View United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gulf View United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Panama City
214 Airport Road
Panama City, FL 32405
850-785-5272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson Funeral Home - Panama City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved