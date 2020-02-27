|
ALLEN, Robert Owen Bob Allen, age 78, of Big Canoe, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a very brief illness. His wife, Judy, and son, Vince, were at his side. A celebration of his life will be held 11 AM, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Big Canoe Chapel. Bob will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandad, and a true friend to so many. An excellent golfer, he enjoyed outings with longtime friends at Capital City Club and Big Canoe Golf Club. As an avid hiker, skier, and outdoorsman, Bob loved Big Canoe where he bought his first property in 1978. He and Judy have watched it become a large but close-knit community in which they were very active with their many treasured friends. The highlight of the past six years has been quality time spent with his grandson, Owen. Known for his highly successful commercial real estate career, Bob was one of the founders of Cauble & Company, now Colliers International. In his leadership position, he was highly respected as a man of strong character, unquestionable integrity, and fierce loyalty in the business arena as well as in his personal life. Many young brokers benefited from and found their own successful careers while learning from Bob. While involved in his career, he still found time to be President of the Ronald McDonald House Charities. He attended Decatur High School and graduated from Georgia Tech in 1964 where he was a member of the ATO Fraternity. Bob is survived by his wife, Judy, his son, Vince (Paula), and grandson, Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Robert Allen, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, 795 Gatewood Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 or to The Chapel at Big Canoe, 10455 Big Canoe, Big Canoe, GA 30143. Mr. Allen was entrusted to the care of the staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020