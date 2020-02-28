Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Bagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Bagley


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Bagley Obituary
BAGLEY (BARGER), Bobbie Castine Bobbie Castine Barger Bagley, 96, of Brookhaven, Ga., passed peacefully away February 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Bobbie was born January 5, 1924 in Glen Mary, Tenn. to Ada and Lee Barger. In 1937, her family moved to Atlanta, Ga., where she attended Commercial High School and then worked at Sears, Roebuck and Company and later Rich's Department Store. Bobbie will be remembered for her love of her family, outings with friends, and her long walks through her neighborhood. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gwindell Ford Bagley, brothers Ronald C. Barger, Ellis E. Barger, and Stetsel M. Barger. She is survived by her son Wesley Lee Bagley (Bunny) of Alpharetta and her daughter Shelia Bagley Bell of Lawrenceville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jonathan Irwin Varnum, Kimberly Jackson (Richard), Melissa Bier (Todd), and her great grandchildren Kaitlyn Jackson, Ansley Jackson, Evan Bier, and Madison Bier. A visitation will be held at H.M.Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Oglethorpe Hill, on Sunday, March 1st from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A private family graveside service will take place at Westview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -