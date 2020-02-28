|
BAGLEY (BARGER), Bobbie Castine Bobbie Castine Barger Bagley, 96, of Brookhaven, Ga., passed peacefully away February 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Bobbie was born January 5, 1924 in Glen Mary, Tenn. to Ada and Lee Barger. In 1937, her family moved to Atlanta, Ga., where she attended Commercial High School and then worked at Sears, Roebuck and Company and later Rich's Department Store. Bobbie will be remembered for her love of her family, outings with friends, and her long walks through her neighborhood. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gwindell Ford Bagley, brothers Ronald C. Barger, Ellis E. Barger, and Stetsel M. Barger. She is survived by her son Wesley Lee Bagley (Bunny) of Alpharetta and her daughter Shelia Bagley Bell of Lawrenceville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jonathan Irwin Varnum, Kimberly Jackson (Richard), Melissa Bier (Todd), and her great grandchildren Kaitlyn Jackson, Ansley Jackson, Evan Bier, and Madison Bier. A visitation will be held at H.M.Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Oglethorpe Hill, on Sunday, March 1st from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A private family graveside service will take place at Westview Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020