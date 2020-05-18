Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Jennings Obituary
JENNINGS, Bobbie L. Bobbie L. Jennings, 85, a resident of Brighton Gardens of Dunwoody, died May 12, 2020. She was born in Sand Mountain, Alabama. Her family moved to Atlanta where she graduated from O'Keefe High School. She was employed by the State of Georgia for over 23 years. Bobbie was an avid reader of books and newspapers. She also loved to travel anywhere, anytime. Bobbie is preceded in death by: James M. Tucker (father), Lucile S. Tucker (mother), Dorothy Stow (sister), Betty Faass (sister), J.D. Tucker (brother), and Michael S. Landers (son). She is survived by her son, Robert (Rob) Jennings of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -