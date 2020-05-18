|
JENNINGS, Bobbie L. Bobbie L. Jennings, 85, a resident of Brighton Gardens of Dunwoody, died May 12, 2020. She was born in Sand Mountain, Alabama. Her family moved to Atlanta where she graduated from O'Keefe High School. She was employed by the State of Georgia for over 23 years. Bobbie was an avid reader of books and newspapers. She also loved to travel anywhere, anytime. Bobbie is preceded in death by: James M. Tucker (father), Lucile S. Tucker (mother), Dorothy Stow (sister), Betty Faass (sister), J.D. Tucker (brother), and Michael S. Landers (son). She is survived by her son, Robert (Rob) Jennings of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020