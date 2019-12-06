Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Resources
Bobbie Langston Obituary
LANGSTON, Bobbie Mrs. Bobbie Jean Carroll Langston, age 85, of Union City passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Delmont and is survived by her sons, Christopher "Chris" Langston and his wife, Kimberly of Kennesaw, Randall "Randy" Langston and his wife, Kaye of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Jamie Langston, D.J. Langston; nephew, Scott Carroll and his wife, Tina of Flintstone, GA. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 1:30 PM, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Wendell Burdette officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 until 8 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
