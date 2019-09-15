Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
815 Lynhurst Dr., SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Riley-Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Riley-Bolton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Riley-Bolton Obituary
RILEY-BOLTON, Bobbie Mrs. Bobbie Riley-Bolton passed away on September 9, 2019. Homegoing Celebration Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 12:00 PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 815 Lynhurst Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Pastor R.K. Turner, Officiant. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Riley leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Ramez Riley and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 404-691-3810
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now