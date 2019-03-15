|
BUFFORD, Bobby R. Bobby R. Bufford transitioned Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Eatonton, GA. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Clarkston First Baptist Church, 3999 Church Street, Clarkston, GA 30021. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:15 pm in the Joseph Class Room. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Donald Trimble Mortuary, 1876 2nd Ave, Decatur, GA 30032. For additional information contact Mary Lester at (706) 485-1021. Bernard's Family Funeral Care, LLC, Eatonton, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019