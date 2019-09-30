|
EVANS, Bobby Mr. Bobby Evans, 83, of Palmetto, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Evans and is survived by his daughters, Sheila Parrott, Elaine (Scott) Gresham, Lorraine (Barry) Thames, Pam (Jeff) Reed; brothers, Robert Evans, Richard (Vicki) Evans; grandchildren, Melissa Smith, Heather Burdette, Joel Reed, Kyle Reed, Daniel Thames, Steven Thames; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Smith, Hannah Burdette, Emma GraceSmith; and great-greatgrandchild, Paislee Rodgers. A graveside service will take place Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11 o'clock, at Ramah First Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Orr officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, (770) 964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 30, 2019