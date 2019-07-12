|
HULATA, Bobby Bobby Hulata, 74, of Marietta died on Friday, the 5th of July 2019 at his residence. Bobby retired from Pittypat's Porch. Following retirement Bobby could not sit still and he returned to work at Kroger in food services. Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Anita H. Hulata; sister, Vera Mangialetta and extended family in the Czech Republic. Memorial services celebrating Bobby's life will be conducted on Monday, the 15th of July at three o'clock at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and will host a reception following the service at Patterson's. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 12 to July 13, 2019