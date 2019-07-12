Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby HULATA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby HULATA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby HULATA Obituary
HULATA, Bobby Bobby Hulata, 74, of Marietta died on Friday, the 5th of July 2019 at his residence. Bobby retired from Pittypat's Porch. Following retirement Bobby could not sit still and he returned to work at Kroger in food services. Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Anita H. Hulata; sister, Vera Mangialetta and extended family in the Czech Republic. Memorial services celebrating Bobby's life will be conducted on Monday, the 15th of July at three o'clock at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and will host a reception following the service at Patterson's. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now