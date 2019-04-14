Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
RILEY, Deacon Bobby J. Celebration of Life Service for Deacon Bobby J. Riley will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Antioch East Baptist Church, 1233 Hardee Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Instate 11:00 AM. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Burial, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12 Noon at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery in Williamston, SC. He is survived by a loving and devoted son, Bobby Lamont Jones- Riley; two sisters, Nellie Goode of Greenville, SC and Annie Williams of Jamaica-Queens, NY; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Haynes (Reverend John) of Richmond, VA and Patricia Sims (Lester) of Virginia Beach, VA; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Today, Wake Service from 4 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019
