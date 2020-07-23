1/
Bobby Sigmon
SIGMON, Bobby Glenn Bobby Glenn Sigmon, age 79, of Stone Mountain, GA., passed away July 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Hickory, NC and was retired from Brooks Brothers as a Display Director. Survived by his wife, Pam Sigmon, daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Jay Vaiksnoras and his grandchildren, Gentry, Charlotte and Hardy. Due to Covid19, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 23, 2020.
