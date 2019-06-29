Services
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
STANLEY, Bobby "Cobra" Bobby "Cobra" Stanley, age 53, of Buford, GA passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Judy Stanley; daughter, Maitlyn Stanley; brothers, Michael (Shari) Stanley and Christopher (Lindsey) Stanley; aunt, Mary Helen "Sister" Brannan; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 10 years, Patricia Stanley and father, Bobby Thomas Stanley, Sr. Bobby was a retired Special Agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. During his 23 years of service, he worked undercover narcotics, general investigations, was a crime scene specialist and finally a cybercrime investigator. In his role investigating cybercrime, Stanley worked child pornography and network intrusions. It was in the realm of network intrusions that Stanley excelled. Stanley was ultimately detached to the FBI Cyber Unit working national security cases. A memorial service honoring the life of Bobby will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 1PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the . Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 29, 2019
