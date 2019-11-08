|
|
TAYLOR, Bobby G. Celebration of Life Services for Bobby G. Taylor will be held 11 AM Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Center of Hope Ministries, 492 Roy Huie Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274. Dr. Dallas C. Wilson, Pastor. Apostle Val Tigner, Eulogist. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Park. Visitation TODAY from 6 PM - 8 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: Wife, Kimberly Taylor; Mother, Wilhelmina Taylor; Father, Bobby Lee Taylor; Children, Tiffany Taylor, Marquel Gay, Emmanuel Taylor, James Tharpe, Alvina (Travis) Walker, Kimberly (Darryl) Sharpe, Gregory (Jasmine) Johnson and Quantavious (Tiffany) Garrett; 7 siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy., 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019