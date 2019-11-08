Services
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Center of Hope Ministries
492 Roy Huie Rd.
Riverdale, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Taylor Obituary
TAYLOR, Bobby G. Celebration of Life Services for Bobby G. Taylor will be held 11 AM Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Center of Hope Ministries, 492 Roy Huie Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274. Dr. Dallas C. Wilson, Pastor. Apostle Val Tigner, Eulogist. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Park. Visitation TODAY from 6 PM - 8 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: Wife, Kimberly Taylor; Mother, Wilhelmina Taylor; Father, Bobby Lee Taylor; Children, Tiffany Taylor, Marquel Gay, Emmanuel Taylor, James Tharpe, Alvina (Travis) Walker, Kimberly (Darryl) Sharpe, Gregory (Jasmine) Johnson and Quantavious (Tiffany) Garrett; 7 siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy., 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -