1/
Bobbye Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRATT, Bobbye Key Bobbye Key Pratt, age 96 of Snellville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Minnie Leah Brooks; husbands, Joseph Robert Key and George "Buck" Pratt; brother, Ellis Brooks; sisters, Lyndell Butler, Charlotte Briscoe, Sue Nix, Betty Houston and Jane Pratt. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon (Patrick) Kelley; grandchildren, John Kelley, Martha (Bryan) Micon, and Will (Chacie) Kelley; great-granddaughters, Anna Jane and Dayaa; sister, Cornelia (Jimmie) Guthrie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bobbye was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and volunteered at Eastside Medical crocheting baby caps. She loved traveling, square dancing, and was active in a quilting group and several bridge clubs. Bobbye was devoted as well to her family and friends, and kept in close contact with them through the years. A graveside service honoring the life of Bobbye will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Snellville, GA, www.mountzionsnellville.com . Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending the service bring and wear a mask and please dress comfortably due to the heat. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com . Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tom M. Wages Funeral Home Lawrenceville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved