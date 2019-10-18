|
SHARP, Bolling Randolph "Randy" Bolling Randolph (Randy) Sharp, III, 90, Atlanta, Georgia. The gang was all there on Tuesday, October 15th, to support and witness their beloved dad make his journey to heaven and join hands once again with the love of his life, Patricia. He was surrounded by his family's love and given a beautiful send-off complete with applause for a life well-lived. Randy was born June 8, 1929 in Far Rockaway, NY to Bolling Randolph Jr. and Theresa Agnes Sharp. He attended Valley Stream Central High School in Long Island, NY and graduated from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He was a member of the Canisius Golden Griffins Basketball Team, playing from 1949 to 1952 as their 6'9" Center. After graduation, he returned home to work with his dad on their commercial fishing boat, Gladys Ann, off Long Island Sound. Some of Randy's fondest memories were the ones spent fishing with his father. He had many stories of the nights spent on the Gladys Ann with his father. In the summer of 1956, he met and fell in love with Patricia O'Brien and they shared a beautiful marriage of 56 years. Together they had eight children. Randy and Pat started their life together in Shelter Island, NY before moving to Jacksonville, FL and then settling in Atlanta. Randy was a lover of water. He ran the operations of three Marinas in Shelter Island, NY. After Randy and Pat relocated to Jacksonville, FL, they spent long summer days enjoying the ocean at the Ponte Vedra Beach Club. While living in Jacksonville, Randy was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus and Assumption Catholic School. He served as the head of the Parent Teacher Association and was a substitute Science Teacher. As the constant provider for his family, Randy ventured into selling commercial paints and coatings and was awarded the Million Dollar Salesman on multiple occasions from Tnemec Commercial Paintings. His sales success in the paint and coatings industry brought Randy and his family to Atlanta in 1980. In 1991, Randy joined his sons, Randy and Lewis, in operating Premier Growers. He was an integral part of Premier's success and was respected and beloved by employees and customers alike. He worked every day of his life until the age of 85. Randy was a devoted husband and father, a man of principle and faith, and a hardworking businessman. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 30 years, and his faith never wavered. He was a supporter of the Georgia Right to Life, and he participated every year in the Right to Life march. He taught his family the most important things in life are to remain steadfast in one's faith and to love one another. He was an avid reader and a constant student of philosophy. His most cherished author was C.S Lewis. Since the passing of his wife, Pat, 4 1/2 years ago, Randy has been loved and cared for by all of his children and grandchildren. Randy leaves behind seven children and their spouses, Florence (Kent) Starling, Randy (Amy) Sharp, Patty Sharp, Maureen (Damian) Burke, Lewis (Lori) Sharp, Margaret (Lauren) Hough, and Mary (John) Cantwell, fourteen grandchildren, his beloved dog Katie and friend and caregiver David Browning. He will be greatly missed by his family and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Services for Randy will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341. Visitation and Rosary will be held Sunday, October 20th, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and Funeral Mass on Monday, October 21st, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Georgia Right to Life In Remembrance of Randy Sharp P.O. Box 2665, Norcross, GA 30091-2665
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019