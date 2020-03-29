|
|
ALLEN, IV, Bona Bona Allen IV died peacefully at his home at Bermuda Run, NC in the early hours of March 21, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. To the end, he graced his family and friends with a wonderful sense of humor and positive outlook that is still contagious and lives on through his grandchildren and great-grand daughter. Bona was born in Buford, GA to Bona Allen III and Isabel Knight Allen on September 5, 1936. He graduated high school from Marist School (when it was located in downtown Atlanta) and was a proud Yellow Jacket, graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1958. He met the love of his life, Jane King, on a blind date. Jane was a student at Agnes Scott College in Decatur Georgia, and they were married on August 8, 1959. Bona's career was in sales, retiring as sales manager after 35 successful years at Red Kap industries. In response to his faith, Bona was an active church member wherever they lived. In the Atlanta area, he and Jane were charter members of St. Luke's Presbyterian church in Dunwoody, in 1969. At St. Luke's Bona served multiple terms as a ruling Elder, including as a member of the building committee that was responsible for building, to the glory of God, the Sanctuary that is used today. At Mountain Presbyterian Church, in Blairsville, GA, he served as a ruling Elder, and chaired the finance committee for a number of years. He and Jane moved to Bermuda Village, near Clemmons, NC, in 2014, and was as active at Clemmons Presbyterian Church as his health allowed. Bona is survived by his loving, adoring wife of 60 years, Jane King Allen, son Bona K. Allen (Carol), daughter Elizabeth Allen Morris (Pete), his grandchildren Bona M. Allen (Jessica), Katelyn E. Morris, Charles A. C. Sills, Sara C. Morris, and Ann-Marie C. Sills, great granddaughter Alexis Louise Allen, and beloved cousin Suzanne Johnson Allan. Throughout his life he was known as B, B IV, Bona, Dad, and Daddy-Bo. Those who really knew Bona recognized that he was graced with a quiet strength. He was a gentle man, and the epitome of a gentleman. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church (3930 Clemmons Rd; Clemmons NC. 27012). Due to circumstances related to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020