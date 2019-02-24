ARONIN, Bonnie Bonnie Aronin, 80, a lifelong teacher in the Atlanta area, died Friday, Feb. 22 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital from complications following heart surgery. Mrs. Aronin was born in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 11, 1938 and grew up in Lynchburg, Va., where she graduated high school. Following graduation, she moved to Atlanta to attend Agnes Scott College where she graduated in 1960 and became a teacher in the Atlanta school system. Mrs. Aronin left the classroom in 1964 to start a family, which grew to include three sons by 1970. She returned to public school teaching as a high school and middle school substitute teacher in 1982 and was hired for a fulltime position in 1986. She spent the next 20 years teaching social studies and world history at Crestwood and Chattahoochee high schools in Fulton County. Included in that curriculum was a course on the Holocaust that she taught for many years and had much interest among the students. She made teaching an almost seven-days-a-week job, leading a Sunday School class for many years at Atlanta's Temple Sinai, where she was a founding member. Her teaching skill and interest led her to be a docent to school groups and other visitors at the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum. Recently, she served on Temple Sinai's 50th Anniversary Committee as an historical archivist. Mrs. Aronin's community involvement in Atlanta spanned many decades, including work on many committees and campaigns for the Atlanta Jewish Community Center, Camp Barney Medintz and the Greater Atlanta Jewish Federation. One of her passions and talents was cooking and she often gave tips to her grandchildren in the kitchen. Her Passover and High Holiday meals greatly enhanced the festiveness of the holidays. She was pre-deceased by her son, Adam, and mother, Elizabeth Kulman Moffitt. She is survived by sons Ivan (Heather) of Nashville and Michael (Nikki) of Atlanta, and four grandchildren Matthew and Emily Aronin of Atlanta and Andrew and Abby Aronin of Nashville. The family wishes to thank her many longtime friends, teaching colleagues, mah-johng partners and caregivers Angie, Donna, Monique and Tina for their outstanding support. A special expression of gratitude also goes to the clergy and staff at Temple Sinai who often shared many happy occasions and difficult times with her. Sign online guest book at www.edressler.com. The family requests that donations be made to Temple Sinai or the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum of Atlanta. On Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11:00 am, a graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm at Temple Sinai. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary