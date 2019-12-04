|
|
BAMBINELLI, Bonnie Marisa Bonnie Marisa Bambinelli, age 64 of Atlanta, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born in New York, New York the daughter of Barbara Saccagno Doak and the late Bruce Doak. She was the owner of Bambinelli's Italian Restaurant where she was always the gracious hostess who greeted her guest with a big smile and made everyone feel welcomed. She was preceded in death by her father Bruce Doak, Sr., and her brother Brian Doak. Survivors include her husband, Marcelo DeSouza Chamoun; her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph (Joey) and Tammy Bambinelli; her mother, Barbara Saccagno Gangemi; her brother, Bruce Doak; and her grandsons, Joey, Jr., and Dominic. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 PM, in the chapel of Floral Hills Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 PM - 7 PM, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Pompano Beach, Florida. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019