BLOSAT, Bonnie Bonnie Tubridy Solan Blosat, 78, passed away at home in Roswell, GA on Saturday June 22, surrounded by family, after a 14-year battle with Thyroid Cancer. Born December 17, 1940 to the late Dorothy and Joseph Tubridy of Willimantic, CT., Mom received a BA from Newton College of the Sacred Heart and an MS from Southern Connecticut State University. She practiced real estate for two decades in Connecticut, California, and Georgia. Mom loved cooking and leaves behind a library of annotated cookbooks and recipes, as well as an unresolved argument with her son about the proper way to prepare Chicken Milanese. Like her father before her, she sent mailings to her family almost weeklynewspaper clippings, magazine articles, recipes, and cartoons, usually with a Post-it covered in exclamation points written in purple pen. Endowed with a fiercely competitive spirit, she loved Jeopardy, shouted out the answers and was usually right. Then again, her daughter notes, even when she was wrongshe was right. A funny and classy woman, she wasn't afraid to show her middle finger to those she thought needed it. The people in her life will always remember her politically incorrect humor, her love of the color teal, her pleasure in beating her broker in the market, her fast wit and her faster driving. We're proud of Mom for her commitment to learning about and fighting her diagnosis, both for herself and for others. She was an Admin of a group for REI Resistant Thyroid Cancer, where she shared her experiences, nurtured other patients, and was nurtured in turn. She was tireless in pursuit of the newest treatments and shared her knowledge, humor, and hope with members nationally and around the world. She is survived by her partner Dan Marcinkowski, whom she called "my superhero," and whose care and devotion were endless; her son Mark Solan of New York City; daughter Tracy Solan and her husband Dave Phillips of Chardon, OH; and stepson Brad Blosat and his wife Sarah of Ridgefield, CT. She is also survived by her sister Karen Tubridy of New York City; her brother Kevin Tubridy and his wife Betsy of Pomfret, CT; her former husband Jack Solan of Naples, FL; and was pre-deceased by her husband Bruce Blosat. Her family will remember her in a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Atlanta, 5775 Glenridge Dr NE, Suite E200, Atlanta GA 30328. We miss her already. Mom, the salad goes on top of the chicken. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 25, 2019