Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home 1 Bullsboro Drive Newnan , GA 30263 (770) 253-4723 Bonnie COLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers COLE, Bonnie Jean Bonnie Jean Marler Cole departed her earthly place for eternal rest in heaven on May 31, 2019. Bonnie Jean was born on January 6, 1923 at her family home, 505 Hopkins Street, in the West End area of Atlanta. This was the home of her parents, John T. Marler and Floy Medford Goddard Marler. Bonnie Jean attended JC Harris elementary school and Girls High School. She attended Shorter College (now Shorter University) in Rome, Georgia, where she graduated with honors with a degree in sociology. She enjoyed working with the War Board upon graduation and later became a school teacher at several Metropolitan Atlanta schools. She completed her working years, upon retirement from the Clerk of Superior Court office of Fulton County. Bonnie Jean enjoyed a full life in her beloved city of Atlanta where she lived all of her life. Her Father, John T. Marler owned his own business in southwest Atlanta and served on the Atlanta City Council as Alderman of the 7th Ward for over 20 years. Her Mother, Floy Marler, led a prison ministry for incarcerated women in Atlanta and was very involved in the Women's Missionary Society at their family church, Gordon Street Baptist. It was in this church that Bonnie Jean was dedicated to the Lord as a baby and accepted the Lord as her Savior and was baptized. As a result of her parent's involvement in the community and specifically her father's involvement in city politics, she had the thrilling opportunity at the age of 16, to attend the premiere of Gone With The Wind and enjoyed the luncheon with Vivian Leigh, Clark Gable and the cast of the movie. Bonnie Jean was blessed with wonderful parents who engrained in her a love for The Lord, along with a love for the City of Atlanta. She enjoyed the fulfillment of her Christian life as a Sunday school teacher (Bethany class) for many years. She was also a Girl's Auxiliary leader (GA's) and a bible study teacher and Training Union leader. When Evangelist Billy Graham had his first crusade in Atlanta, Bonnie Jean was there to serve as a counselor and advisor to those desiring to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Bonnie Jean enjoyed many travels throughout the United States with 2 daughters who worked in the airline industry. She had an amazing group of lifelong friends and a sense of humor and love for laughter that was contagious and glorious. Her public speaking skills were exceptional and were utilized throughout her life at church, in her professional life and within various community organizations. Bonnie Jean met and married her husband Robert Jackson Cole (deceased) at Gordon Street Baptist Church and they enjoyed 20 years of marriage. Bonnie Jean has called Newnan, Georgia her home for 27 years and most recently resided at Newnan Health and Rehabilitation on Broad Street. Her family wishes to thank the amazing staff and caretakers within this fine community who have shown Bonnie Jean such love and compassion and devotion. She has been a member of East Newnan Baptist Church since April 1999, although declining health prohibited her attendance in recent years. Bonnie Jean is survived by her daughters, Beverly Cole Schmitt (Bill) and Diane Cole Parzygnat; grandchildren Jerry Barnes (Roxanne) and Jennifer Barnes Gordon (Duane) and her amazing great grandchildren Alex Barnes (Brooke) and Avery Barnes. Bonnie Jean is the proud great great grandmother to Hadleigh Grace who is the baby daughter of Alex and Brooke Barnes. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Dorothy Marler and lifelong friends Mary Julia Martin, Lenoir City, TN and Roz Everhart, Atlanta who worked with her at the Fulton County courthouse; as well as her great nieces and great nephews. She is predeceased by her parents John and Floy Marler, brothers and their wives J.T. (Muriel) Marler and Barry (Julia) Marler and son-in-law Andrew Parzygnat. A visitation with the family will be held at Higgins Hillcrest Funeral Home in Newnan on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00. A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. We will remember Bonnie Jean's Christian life and service to her Lord, her family, close and lifelong friends and neighbors. The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Newnan and Good Samaritan Clinic in Newnan. Higgins Hillcrest Chapel, 770-253-4723. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries