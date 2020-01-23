Services
Bonnie Fisher Obituary
FISHER, Bonnie Joy Bonnie Joy Fisher, age 78, of Atlanta, died unexpectedly on January 20, 2020. Bonnie was born in Chicago, IL and raised in Miami Beach, FL, where she graduated from Miami Beach High School. She later moved to Atlanta where she managed MBF Sales at the Merchandise Mart. Most recently, she worked for Greenfield Hebrew Academy (now AJA) for seven years. Bonnie enjoyed exercise, she had a love of animals, and she never met a stranger; she had an infectious personality. She was known for lighting up a room and living life to its fullest. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Myron; Children, Dawn (Lewis) Gazaway, and Randi (Steven) Daugherty; Grandchildren, Colby and Addison; sister-in-law, Sherri Fisher. A visitation will take place on Sunday, January 26 at 12:00 PM at Dressler's Chapel (3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee) followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM. Please sign online guestbook at www.edressler.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care: 770.451.4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020
