Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
FORZLY, Bonnie F. Bonnie F. Forzly, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at age 95 on April 3, 2020. She was a Godly woman who shared her love and wisdom with all she came across in life. Active in both her church and community, she was driven by her faith to support those around her. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, her sister, and countless nieces, nephews, and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband, two sons, one brother, and two sisters. She will be buried in a private ceremony at a later date. A.S. Turner And Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2020
