Bonnie Marisa Bambinelli, the owner of longtime Atlanta Italian restaurant Bambinelli's, died Sunday, Nov. 30, 2019. Bambinelli was 64.
She opened the Northlake eatery in 1980, three years after she and her family moved to the area from New York, where they owned a restaurant.
In its nearly 30 years in business, the restaurant built a reputation for its homestyle Italian classics, as well as a loyal customer base charmed by Bambinelli's warmth and hospitality.
The Bambinelli family will receive friends Dec. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Floral Hills Funeral Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2019