Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Bonnie Marisa Bambinelli


1955 - 2019
Bonnie Marisa Bambinelli Obituary
Bonnie Marisa Bambinelli, the owner of longtime Atlanta Italian restaurant Bambinelli's, died Sunday, Nov. 30, 2019. Bambinelli was 64.

She opened the Northlake eatery in 1980, three years after she and her family moved to the area from New York, where they owned a restaurant.

In its nearly 30 years in business, the restaurant built a reputation for its homestyle Italian classics, as well as a loyal customer base charmed by Bambinelli's warmth and hospitality.

The Bambinelli family will receive friends Dec. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Floral Hills Funeral Home.


Read more about Bonnie Bambinelli on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 3, 2019
