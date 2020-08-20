1/1
Bonnie McCormick
1936 - 2020
MCCORMICK (MILLER), Bonnie Bonnie McCormick passed away on August 15, 2020 in Suwanee, Georgia, just days before her 84th birthday. She was born and raised in Canal Point, Florida, the daughter of James Howard and Bonnie Lee Miller (Sears), where she faithfully attended Canal Point United Methodist Church. As a teenager she attended Pahokee High School and played Alto Saxophone in the band. After graduation, Bonnie left Canal Point to become a lab technician in Miami, Florida where she met and married Louis Carl Lombard in 1956. They had two daughters, Lisa Louise and Linda Lee, and spent many full years enjoying the ocean in the Florida Keys and raising and showing Arabian horses. Later in life, Bonnie married her sweetest love, Charles Eveleth McCormick, Jr. Their joy was spending time with their three grandchildren, Stephen, Jennifer, and Hannah, serving at John's Creek Baptist Church, volunteering at the Humane Society, and sharing the affection of their many pets. Bonnie was a woman of God, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her spouses, Louis (1972) and Charles (2015), and is survived by her daughters Lisa (John) Hayden, Linda (Robin) Weiss, and stepdaughter Julia (Steve) Kuni. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Stephen Kuni, Jennifer Regan, and Hannah Regan. Bonnie greatly cherished her extended Sears family, Aunt Betty Murphy and a slew of cousins, lifetime friend, Dale Baker, and dear friend, Sarah Durham and others at John's Creek Baptist Church. A small graveside service at the Port Mayaca Cemetery (Florida) will be planned for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation may be made to the Canal Point United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 326, Canal Point, FL 33438) or the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate). The family would like to note that Bonnie has already recognized John's Creek Baptist Church and the Dawson County Humane Society with designated donations to honor them in her passing.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
