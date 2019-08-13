|
PEDERSEN (Brackett), Bonnie Bonnie Brackett Pedersen, 95, passed away in Newport News, VA on Aug. 3, 2018. She was raised on a farm in Georgia and traveled the world. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Bonnie always had a 'can-do' attitude and it was reflected in all the things she did during her life, including sewing tents and parachutes for the war effort; a riveter for B-29 Flying Fortress; and becoming a registered nurse at Georgia Baptist Hospital. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, collecting, and upholstering. Bonnie was a carpenter and a puzzle solver. She enjoyed antiques, party planning and garage sales. She especially loved being a mother and a nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter E. Pedersen, her parents, Wayne and Annie Brackett of Calhoun, Ga., and her sister, Edna M. Silcoskie of Las Vegas, Nev. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Bonnie J. Pedersen (Jack) of Ellicott City, Md., Kathryn Bresnan (Jim) of Yorktown and her son, Robert Pedersen (Mary) of Sugar Hill, Ga; five grandchildren, Eric Bresnan, Yorktown, Paul Bresnan, Arlington, Brandon Wetzel, Houston, Texas, Ellen Wetzel, Ellicott City, Md. and David Pedersen, Sugar Hill, Ga. A private Celebration of Life will be conducted at St James Episcopal Church, Marietta, GA on August 16, 2019. Burial will follow immediately at Marietta National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] or online at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2019